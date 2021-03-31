A man died in Claremont on Wednesday night after an exchange of gunfire with state troopers, the Attorney General's Office said Thursday morning.
Members of the New Hampshire State Police SWAT team responded to assist the Claremont Police Department with a man who was barricaded in 247 Sullivan St., Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young said in a news release.
"Claremont police officers had responded earlier in the day to that location for a report of gunshots being fired. During the incident that unfolded, gunfire was exchanged between the male and troopers resulting in the male’s death," the release said.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday. No law enforcement officers or anyone else were injured during the incident. The state is withholding the names of the troopers involved pending the completion of interviews.
The involved troopers did not have body or cruiser cameras, the release said.
About 5 p.m., Claremont police had asked residents in the Sullivan Street flat area to stay inside their homes, and advised drivers to avoid the area from APC Paper Co. at 130 Sullivan St. to Plains Road. There were reports of a standoff.
Posts on social media indicated that people heard a series of shots about 9 p.m. At 9:25 p.m., Claremont police suspended the shelter-in-place order for the neighborhood.