Man dies in Goffstown motorcycle crash By Paul Feely New Hampshire Union Leader Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Mar 16, 2022 Mar 16, 2022 Updated 48 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A man died in a motorcycle accident in Goffstown Wednesday afternoon, police confirmed.Goffstown Police Sgt. Jon Babcock said police and fire personnel responded to an area of Elm Street around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a motorcycle crash. A man died in a motorcycle accident on Wednesday in Goffstown. Jeffrey Hastings A man, the only person on the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene, Babcock said. Police did not release the victim’s identity Wednesday night, pending notification of family members.The accident remains under investigation, Babcock said.An area of Elm Street between Paige Hill Road and Maple Avenue was closed for about two hours Wednesday afternoon while Goffstown police investigated the accident, Babcock said.Additional information is expected to be released Thursday, police said. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Man dies in Goffstown motorcycle crash Explosion rocks Nashua apartment building +2 Body cameras continue slow roll-out to NH police departments State's investigation into fire, explosion at bus company expected to take months Undermanned law enforcement struggles to combat drug trafficking +4 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Man, 70, dies after truck goes through ice in Moultonborough Vermont man cited after snowmobile crash in Pittsburg Truck driver involved in crash that killed Mass. State Trooper still under investigation, no charges filed Moultonborough man identified as drowning victim in truck through ice Milan rider in Maine snowmobile accident Marlborough man and dog lose their home in fire State's investigation into fire, explosion at bus company expected to take months Kearsarge School District and bus company pull propane buses out of service following fire Russian vodka off state liquor store shelves, but state will keep inventory Man injured in motorcycle crash in Manchester Request News Coverage