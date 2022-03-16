A man died in a motorcycle accident in Goffstown Wednesday afternoon, police confirmed.

Goffstown Police Sgt. Jon Babcock said police and fire personnel responded to an area of Elm Street around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a motorcycle crash.

A man, the only person on the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene, Babcock said. Police did not release the victim’s identity Wednesday night, pending notification of family members.

The accident remains under investigation, Babcock said.

An area of Elm Street between Paige Hill Road and Maple Avenue was closed for about two hours Wednesday afternoon while Goffstown police investigated the accident, Babcock said.

Additional information is expected to be released Thursday, police said.