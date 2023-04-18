One person was killed in a house fire overnight in Meredith, state and local fire officials said.
Meredith Fire Chief Ken Jones said two neighbors reported seeing heavy smoke coming from a home at 33 Corliss Hill Road in Meredith around 11:40 p.m. Monday.
Upon arrival, firefighters reported a home fully engulfed in flames.
“There was heavy fire through both stories off the home,” Jones said. “We had to hit it defensively before we could go in and begin searches. That’s when the victim was found.”
The body of a male was found in an attached garage, Jones said.
The victim was transported to the NH State Medical Examiner’s Office in Concord, where an autopsy performed Tuesday morning determined the cause of death to be smoke inhalation, state Fire Marshal Sean Toomey said.
The manner of death is pending the fire investigation results, and a positive identification of the victim is pending, officials said.
Jones said a pet cat is unaccounted for.
An intern with the fire department was transported to an area hospital for heat exhaustion and dehydration, Jones said. He was later treated and released.
Fire crews from Gilford, Laconia, New Hampton, Bristol and Sanbornton provided assistance at the scene, while Center Harbor covered the station, Jones said.
Online property records show 33 Corliss Hill Road was built in 2019 and owned by Hayward and Sandra Price. The property was assessed at $327,800, in 2022, according to online property records.
“The building is a total loss,” said Jones.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected at this time, Jones said.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the NH State Fire Marshal’s Office at (603) 223-4289 or by email at fmo@dos.nh.gov.