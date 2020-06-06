HOOKSETT — One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash on Hooksett Road (Route 3) Saturday morning.
According to police, the 62-year-old driver of a Chevrolet Aveo lost control of his car and collided with a GMC Yukon traveling in the opposite direction. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened around 10:20 a.m.
The Yukon's driver, a 47-year-old female, was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries, police said.
All but one lane of the busy road was closed for several hours Saturday while police investigated the crash.
Police are asking anyone with information about what happened to contact Officer Bergeron at 624-1560, ext. 322.