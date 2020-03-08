FITZWILLIAM — An elderly man died after a fire tore through his Royalston Road house Sunday morning, according to Fitzwilliam Fire Chief Adam Dubriske.
One dog was rescued from the property but another dog and four cats perished in the blaze, fire officials said in a news release.
Firefighters were called to the home around 9:30 a.m. Sunday and saw heavy smoke conditions at the home, Dubriske said. He immediately called for a second alarm.
Dubriske said the man appears to have died from injuries sustained in the fire. The elderly woman who lived in the home sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was rushed to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene for treatment, he said.
The home at 296 Royalston Road was heavily damaged in the blaze. Dubriske said the cause of the fire was undetermined as of Sunday afternoon, and that it was under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Dubriske could not say if the fire’s origin is suspicious in nature.
Crews were still at the fire scene Sunday afternoon, and Royalston Road was shut down to allow for the investigation.