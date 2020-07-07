A man drowned at Baker Reservoir in Warren on Monday evening after the canoe he was in tipped spilling him and his dog into the water.
New Hampshire State Police received a report of the man in the water about 6:24 p.m.
"A witness reported seeing the dog swim to shore, however, the man went underwater and did not resurface," state police said.
Responding agencies included New Hampshire State Police-Marine Patrol, Troop F, New Hampshire Fish and Game, as well as Warren first responders. The victim was located about 7:30 p.m.. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call contact Marine Patrol Officer Nicholas Haroutunian at 603-227-2112 or email Nicholas.Haroutunian@dos.nh.gov.