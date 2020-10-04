State police closed the southbound lanes of the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Merrimack Saturday afternoon for nearly two hours after a serious single-car rollover left the driver pinned under wreckage.
The crash occurred just after 1:15 p.m. along the shoulder of the highway near Exit 10.
Charles Daly, 38, of Goffstown, was taken from the scene in an ambulance before a medical helicopter flew him to Massachusetts General Hospital. His condition is unknown.
Daly left the right hand side of the highway in a 2014 Subaru before smashing into a metal guardrail along the shoulder, according to a news release.
“The Subaru then crossed all lanes of travel, struck the jersey barrier in the left hand breakdown and then rolled over several times,” the release reads. “As a result of this impact, Daly was ejected from the vehicle and the front end of the Subaru came to a rest on top of him.”
The Subaru caught fire and was quickly extinguished by Good Samaritans. A trooper and a Merrimack police officer used the Subaru’s carjack to lift the vehicle off Daly, according to the release. Paramedics from the Merrimack Fire Department attended to Daly.
The cause of the crash is yet unknown. The accident is being investigated by Trooper John Tyo of the New Hampshire State Police-Troop B. Anyone with information can call Tyo at 603-223-4381 or email him at John.A.Tyo@DOS.NH.GOV.