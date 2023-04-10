Manchester Fire Walnut St.
Buy Now

Firefighters reportedly had to evacuate the building due to a partial collapse during Monday evening’s fire on Walnut Street..

 Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader

A man was flown to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries after an intense blaze broke out at 70-72 Walnut St. in Manchester on Monday night.

Firefighters arrived at the three-family apartment building just after 6 p.m., according to a news release.

Manchester Fire Walnut St.
Buy Now

The back exterior of 76 Walnut St. 
Manchester Fire Walnut St.
Buy Now

The fire went through the roof.
Manchester Fire Walnut St.
Buy Now

The fire at 70-72 Walnut St. 
70-72 Walnut St.
Buy Now

70-72 Walnut St.
Manchester Fire Walnut St.
Buy Now

70-72 Walnut St.
Manchester Fire Walnut St.
Buy Now

Firefighters responded to a fire at 70-72 Walnut St. on Monday.