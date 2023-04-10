A man was flown to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries after an intense blaze broke out at 70-72 Walnut St. in Manchester on Monday night.
Firefighters arrived at the three-family apartment building just after 6 p.m., according to a news release.
The man was first brought to Elliot Hospital and then airlifted to Boston, according to the Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin.
“Heavy fire in the rear of the structure was rapidly consuming the porches and exterior of the building,” the release said. “It was initially reported that people were still in the building and crews immediately entered the structure to conduct search and rescue operations, while simultaneously crews began an aggressive interior attack on the fire.”
The Red Cross of Northern New England is assisting four adults displaced. The organization is providing financial assistance, disaster-related health services and emotional support, according to spokeswoman.
Live wires fell hindering access to the building, according to the release.
Firefighters were called out of the building once a primary search was conducted and the roof started to collapse.
“The firefighters did an amazing job. They came in with an aggressive fire attack on the first and second floors,” Cashin said. “They tried to get to the third before we pulled all companies out.”
Crews eventually reentered the home to completely extinguish the blaze.
“The building is going to be a total loss,” Cashin said. The property loss is considered to be $250,000 while $149,000 was saved, according to the release.
The fire was considered under control at 8 p.m.
One firefighter was treated for a laceration, according to the release.
The cause is under investigation by Manchester fire prevention and the state fire marshal.
Manchester firefighters had a busy day on Monday.
“We were in the process of clearing a brush fire off Reservoir Ave.,” Cashin said, “so companies were up there and responding to here. Between that call and this call resources in the city were definitely depleted.”