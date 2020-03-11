A man was found dead inside a camper following a fire early Wednesday morning in the area of 28 Jackson St., according to Rochester Fire Department.
Firefighters were called to the scene about 2 a.m. for a report of heavy smoke.
"Units discovered a small RV/camper behind a residence heavily involved in fire," fire officials said in a statement. "Firefighters made a quick knock down of the fire, preventing it from spreading to the nearby residences, and subsequently discovered a male victim, deceased, inside the camper."
Identification of the victim is pending an autopsy by the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Concord and notification of next of kin. The fire will be investigated by the state Fire Marshal's Office – Bureau of Investigations and Rochester fire and police departments.
New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi, in the release, reminded all citizens of the importance of having working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms even in recreational vehicles and campers.
Additionally, Marshal Parisi said, “Portable space heaters are designed for temporary use and must be plugged directly into an electrical outlet. Extension cords and power strips are not equipped to handle the extra current flow needed to power a space heater, which can overheat and cause a fire.”