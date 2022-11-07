Man found dead in car in Pittsburg, death does not appear suspicious Provided by NH Fish & Game Nov 7, 2022 Nov 7, 2022 Updated 45 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save PITTSBURG – At approximately 5:30 p.m. Fish & Game conservation officers were notified of a hunter who had been found deceased at the end of Coon Brook Bog Road.Members of Pittsburg Fire & EMS were first on scene. The closest conservation officer was over an hour away, but a response was initiated.After a conservation officer arrived on scene it was determined through interviews, witness statements and evidence at the scene that this was not a hunting-related incident.The victim, a 53-year-old male from Massachusetts, had intended to go hunting with a group of friends, but was not feeling well so he stayed at the vehicle while his friends went out for a hunt.When his companions came back a few hours later, they found him deceased.The death does not appear suspicious and all indications point to an undetermined medical event.The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of family. No further information was available Monday night. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Merrimack tractor-trailer driver dies in early morning crash in Manchester +2 Man found dead in car in Pittsburg, death does not appear suspicious Drunken driving arrest follows four-vehicle accident on Everett Turnpike Mass. man accused of driving nearly 110 mph on I-93 with child in car Man killed in Nashua rollover crash early Sunday Leaf blower used in hiking rescue on Mt. Israel Load more {{title}} Most Popular Man killed in Nashua rollover crash early Sunday Hudson crossing guard, 65, hit by car One killed, another injured in Seabrook crash Leaf blower used in hiking rescue on Mt. Israel Merrimack tractor-trailer driver dies in early morning crash in Manchester Bay State man stopped for doing 111 mph on I-93 north NTSB report says plane's engine made 'pop pop' noises before fatal crash in Keene One dead after jump from Queen City Bridge 'Gold standard' mental health training slow to reach prison staff Windham family safe following early Sunday house fire Request News Coverage