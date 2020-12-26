A man was found dead Saturday morning in Manchester, according to Manchester police, near the boat ramp on the Merrimack River near the Northeast Delta Dental Stadium.
Police spokeswoman Heather Hamel confirmed the man’s body was found Saturday morning.
“It does not appear suspicious but the cause is still unknown,” Hamel wrote in an email.
Police have not released the man’s name. It is not clear if he was living in the small encampment on the river bank near the boat launch.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.