A month after a 19-year-old woman was found dead on Mount Lafayette, another hiker has died at the popular hiking spot in Franconia Notch, Fish and Game said.
The 28-year-old man departed on the the 8.6-mile Bridle Path/Falling Waters Loop alone around 11 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release.
Rescuers were alerted of the overdue hiker just after 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve. A family member in China had been tracking the hiker’s progress when at 6:15 p.m. the phone was dead and the hiker was lost off a trail south of Mount Lincoln.
“The hiker was described by family as inexperienced and it was unknown what he was carrying for equipment,” the news release said. “With temperatures near zero a search for the hiker commenced.”
By 2 a.m. Sunday, the team reached Franconia Ridge and located what they believed to be tracks left by the hiker. The tracks continued off trail to drainage that flows between Little Haystack Mountain and Mount Lincoln.
The man’s body was found around 6:45 a.m. about a half-mile from the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia, according to the news release.
The team arrived back at the trailhead at 2:30 p.m. Christmas Day. The identity of the hiker is being withheld until family can be notified.
The popular Bridle Path/Falling Waters Loop summits Little Haystack, Mount Lincoln and Lafayette.
Emily Sotelo, of Westford, Mass., hiked in the opposite direction of the man and had also hoped to summit several other 4,000-foot mountains. Sotelo’s body was found Nov. 23 after a four-day search. A search team found tracks and items belonging to Sotelo were at the headwaters of Lafayette Brook.
Sotelo was found on what would have been her 20th birthday. Her body was flown by a National Guard helicopter to Cannon Mountain Ski Area.
Fish and Game reminds outdoor enthusiasts that “winter conditions have arrived in New Hampshire and that they should prepare accordingly for these conditions.” Go to hikesafe.com for more information.