A Lawrence, Mass., man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday morning in a highway hit-and-run near the New Hampshire border, with the other driver believed to have possibly fled across state lines after the collision, police said.

The injured man, 26, had exited his car onto Route 3 after being involved in an unrelated fender bender, Massachusetts State Police said. He was hit by another vehicle — potentially a box truck, an agency spokesperson said — that did not stop, but instead may have crossed into New Hampshire.