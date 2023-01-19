Benjamin Saxon

Benjamin Saxon of East Hartford, Conn., is charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, unauthorized use, falsifying physical evidence, disobeying police, reckless operation, and operating without lights. 

 (New Hampshire State Police

A Connecticut man faces multiple charges, including reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, after a police pursuit on I-93 last month that officials say reached speeds of 127 miles per hour.

Benjamin Saxon, 22, of East Hartford, Conn., was arrested on Wednesday after an investigation into the Dec. 8 pursuit through five central New Hampshire communities.