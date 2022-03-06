A 33-year-old man was seriously injured after striking a tree on Island Pond Road in Manchester Saturday afternoon, police said.

The crash occurred around 5:35 p.m.

The Manchester man left the roadway near Cohas Avenue and struck a tree, according to a news release. He was brought to Elliot Hospital by ambulance.

The identity of the motorcyclist is being withheld at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711.