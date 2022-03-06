Man injured in motorcycle crash in Manchester Staff Report Mar 6, 2022 Mar 6, 2022 Updated 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A 33-year-old man was seriously injured after striking a tree on Island Pond Road in Manchester Saturday afternoon, police said.The crash occurred around 5:35 p.m.The Manchester man left the roadway near Cohas Avenue and struck a tree, according to a news release. He was brought to Elliot Hospital by ambulance.The identity of the motorcyclist is being withheld at this time. The crash remains under investigation.Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the Manchester Police Department Traffic Unit at 603-668-8711. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Spring load limits are back on NH highways Arson charges for Berlin man +3 R.I. woman hurt in Pittsburg snowmobile crash Committee says proposed Peterborough fire station is too expensive State trooper's cruiser struck by dislodged truck tire on I-95 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Body found in Hampton believed to be missing man Candia woman medflighted with serious injuries after snowmobile crash Two critically injured in Bradford explosion, fire Russian vodka off state liquor store shelves, but state will keep inventory State trooper's cruiser struck by dislodged truck tire on I-95 Steve Buxton sworn in as Nashua fire chief Woman, 29, charged with homicide for traffic accident after 91-year-old dies days later South Berwick chief who insulted neighboring department resigns R.I. woman hurt in Pittsburg snowmobile crash Committee says proposed Peterborough fire station is too expensive Request News Coverage