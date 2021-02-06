BARNSTEAD - The state Fish and Game Department says dangerous riding conditions led to a snowmobile crash that seriously injured a 63-year-old Massachusetts man Saturday afternoon.
Michael Flynn of Melrose, Mass., was operating his machine across Lower Suncook Lake when it struck a pressure ridge and he was thrown from the machine, according to a news release. Flynn sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, but Fish and Game said his helmet prevented more serious injuries.
Personnel from Fish and Game, and Barnstead police and fire and rescue, responded to the crash scene, and Flynn was taken to Concord Hospital.
Fish and Game urged riders to use caution when navigating frozen water bodies, and to always wear proper safety equipment.