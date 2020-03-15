MANCHESTER - A man suffered minor cuts and bruises and several animals rescued in a fire at a home on So. Mammoth Road early Sunday.
According to District Fire Chief Henry Martineau, firefighters were dispatched to a home at 786 So. Mammoth Road in Manchester around 10:09 a.m. Sunday for a report of after a passerby reported a garage fire.
Upon arrival firefighters reported a two-stall garage fully involved in flames, with fire extending to the first and second floors of a nearby 2 1/2 story wood frame home.
Fire crews quickly knocked down the bulk of the fire. According to Martineau, three cats and a bunny were rescued from the second floor, while an adult male living in the home suffered minor cuts and bruises. He was treated and released at the scene.
The fire started in the garage and is believed to be accidental, Martineau said. The blaze caused an estimated $350,000 in damages.