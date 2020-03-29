State police say a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries to a lower extremity when an unholstered gun tucked into the rear waistband of his pants accidentally fired early Sunday.
State police say Colebrook police requested their assistance around 12:19 a.m. Sunday at Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital, where the man had been brought into the facility’s emergency department with a gunshot wound to a lower extremity.
Upon arrival, local and state police determined the man, identified as Tyler Rancloes, 25, of Columbia, was at a small gathering in Columbia when the gun discharged.
Rancloes was transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
State police say they are investigating whether the circumstances surrounding the unintentional discharge of Rancloes’ firearm warrant criminal charges.
Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact trooper Tyler Brennan at New Hampshire State Police Troop F at 603-846-3333 or tyler.brennan@dos.nh.gov.