A man was killed Sunday night when the car he was driving hit a tree in Conway, police said.

Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Conway police responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash on Stark Road.

According to police, a white 2012 Infinity G37X sedan was traveling south on Stark Road when it hit a tree just off the right-hand side of the roadway. Upon arrival, police and rescue personnel said the male driver — who was the lone occupant of the vehicle — was found unresponsive.

The driver was transported to Memorial Hospital but his injuries proved fatal, Conway police said in a news release.

A portion of Stark Road was closed to traffic following the crash to allow the Conway Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team to document the scene. The road reopened around 9:40 p.m.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family members, Conway police said. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Monday, January 11, 2021
Sunday, January 10, 2021