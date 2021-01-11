A man was killed Sunday night when the car he was driving hit a tree in Conway, police said.
Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Conway police responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash on Stark Road.
According to police, a white 2012 Infinity G37X sedan was traveling south on Stark Road when it hit a tree just off the right-hand side of the roadway. Upon arrival, police and rescue personnel said the male driver — who was the lone occupant of the vehicle — was found unresponsive.
The driver was transported to Memorial Hospital but his injuries proved fatal, Conway police said in a news release.
A portion of Stark Road was closed to traffic following the crash to allow the Conway Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team to document the scene. The road reopened around 9:40 p.m.
The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family members, Conway police said. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.