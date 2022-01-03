Man killed in Epsom crash By Paul Feely New Hampshire Union Leader Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Jan 3, 2022 Jan 3, 2022 Updated 23 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save An Epsom man was killed in a two-car crash Monday afternoon along Route 4, officials said.Epsom Police Lt. Bria Michael confirmed one man died in the crash, which occurred in the vicinity of K and K Landscaping.The crash occurred around 4 p.m. Monday. The identity of the victim was not released Monday pending notification of family members.Route 4 between New Orchard Rd and Rte. 107 was closed while police investigated the crash. All lanes were reopened by 7:30 p.m. Monday, officials said.More information on the crash is expected to be released soon. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Police search Gilford Street property in connection to missing girl More questions than answers in disappearance of little girl from Manchester Mass. man drowns in Lake Winnipesaukee Saturday Police searching for girl last seen in 2019, seek information Two from Manchester among dead in fiery toll plaza crash in N.J. Halfway house inmate dies of apparent overdose Body recovered in Merrimack River in Manchester Pedestrian struck and killed in Concord on Monday Franklin man, 44, dead after propane tank explosion Man, 83, killed as Amtrak train derails after colliding car in Haverhill, Mass. Request News Coverage