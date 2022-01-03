An Epsom man was killed in a two-car crash Monday afternoon along Route 4, officials said.

Epsom Police Lt. Bria Michael confirmed one man died in the crash, which occurred in the vicinity of K and K Landscaping.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. Monday. The identity of the victim was not released Monday pending notification of family members.

Route 4 between New Orchard Rd and Rte. 107 was closed while police investigated the crash. All lanes were reopened by 7:30 p.m. Monday, officials said.

More information on the crash is expected to be released soon.