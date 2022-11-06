Nashua fatal

A 22-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in Nashua near the Massachusetts state line early Sunday, police said.

Jeffrey Hastings photo

 Jeffrey Hastings

A 22-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in Nashua near the Massachusetts state line early Sunday, police said.

Nashua police responded to reports of a rollover crash involving a single vehicle around 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of 427 Main Dunstable Road between Rene Drive and Conant Road.

Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com