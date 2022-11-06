Man killed in Nashua rollover crash early Sunday By Paul Feely Union Leader Staff Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Nov 6, 2022 Nov 6, 2022 Updated 29 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email A 22-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in Nashua near the Massachusetts state line early Sunday, police said.Jeffrey Hastings photo Jeffrey Hastings Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A 22-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in Nashua near the Massachusetts state line early Sunday, police said.Nashua police responded to reports of a rollover crash involving a single vehicle around 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of 427 Main Dunstable Road between Rene Drive and Conant Road.The driver, whose name was not released Sunday, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.“At this time, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol contributed to this collision,” Nashua police said in a statement.The Nashua Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit and Criminal Investigations Division responded to the crash scene. The accident remains under investigation, police said. Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Leaf blower used in hiking rescue on Mt. Israel Man killed in Nashua rollover crash early Sunday One killed, another injured in Seabrook crash 'Gold standard' mental health training slow to reach prison staff Bay State man stopped for doing 111 mph on I-93 north NH expects to sell $6.5 million in Powerball tickets in lead-up to record $1.6 billion jackpot Load more {{title}} Most Popular Hudson crossing guard, 65, hit by car Rochester man seriously injured after slipping, falling while climbing into tree stand NTSB report says plane's engine made 'pop pop' noises before fatal crash in Keene Bay State man stopped for doing 111 mph on I-93 north One dead after jump from Queen City Bridge One killed, another injured in Seabrook crash 'Gold standard' mental health training slow to reach prison staff NH expects to sell $6.5 million in Powerball tickets in lead-up to record $1.6 billion jackpot State and federal officers investigating NH pipe bomb explosion ATV crash victim flown to hospital in medical helicopter Request News Coverage