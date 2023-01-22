The 21-year-old man killed in a skiing accident last week on Cannon Mountain was a neuroscience student at University of New Hampshire.
Benjamin Bennett from Raymond dreamed of becoming a neurosurgeon, according to his obituary posted on legacy.com. He went by Ben.
Gregory Keeler, director of sales and marketing for the state-owned resort in Franconia Notch, had previously said Bennett was an experienced skier.
According to Keeler, Bennett was skiing with friends before being reported missing after not being seen for about 90 minutes. He was found dead in the woods off Cannon’s Upper Ravine trail by ski patrol first responders. The trail is listed as intermediate on the mountain's website.
Last Monday, Sydnie Quimby, 15, a freshman at Gilford High School, died after skiing off an intermediate trail at Gunstock Mountain and struck rocks and trees.
Bennett apparently suffered “multiple system trauma” and was wearing a helmet when his body was found, according to a statement from Cannon Mountain.
“His friends and family remember him affectionately as someone who lived his life to the fullest. He is known by all as being someone who was funny, kind, generous, intelligent, and hard working,” the obituary reads. “Ben knew no strangers and made every person feel like they were the most important person in the room.”
Bennett was valedictorian of his high school class and known as a “class clown.” He worked as a supervisor in the sterile processing unit at Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
He is survived by his parents, Norman and Cindy Bennett, and 12 siblings.
All family and friends are invited to a celebration of life service at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Crossroads Church, 43 Atwood Road, Pelham. No calling hours will be held and a private burial will be for immediate family only.