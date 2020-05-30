A fire early Saturday left a man with serious burns, and gutted a building on Bridge Street in Manchester.
Just before 3 a.m., a caller reported a fire at 132 Bridge Street. When Manchester firefighters arrived, they found flames billowing out of the first and second floors of the three-story apartment building, and burning in the top floor.
A man suffered serious burns in the fire, according to a fire department news release. He was taken by helicopter to a Boston hospital for treatment.
Firefighters had the fire under control by 4:15 a.m., but the fire department estimated the damage to the building would cost $420,000. The apartment building, built in 1880 according to the city assessor's database, was last sold in 2018 for $350,000.
Fire department investigators are still investigating what caused the fire.