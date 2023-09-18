Man missing for 2 days found trapped in truck by people walking in woods By Jennifer Rodriguez The Charlotte Observer Sep 18, 2023 Sep 18, 2023 Updated 23 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A man from Sanford, Maine, who was missing for two days was found alive and trapped in his pick-up truck, police say.Robert Brown, 65, was reported missing on Friday, Sept. 15. The Sanford Police Department shared a missing person’s post on Facebook with Brown’s last known whereabouts.Police said he dropped his wife off at work on Thursday, Sept. 14, in Rochester, New Hampshire, and she hadn’t seen him since. She reported him missing to police around 5 a.m. Sept. 15.On Saturday, Sept. 16, two days after he was last seen, the police department shared an update on its Facebook page saying Brown had been found in New Hampshire.“The Sanford Police Dept. was notified by the Dover Police Dept. that citizens had located Robert Brown in his vehicle while walking in the woods,” the post says.Dover, New Hampshire, is about 20 miles south of Sanford.Police said he slid down an embankment and was trapped inside the truck. Police and fire crews worked to get him out and he was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Police say the incident is still under investigation.Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY A stealth F-35 fighter jet went down in S.C. It's proving hard to find. Two dead, one arrested in motorcycle crash on DW Highway in Nashua Plymouth man dies after motorcycle crash in Wentworth Nashua firefighters contain blaze to garage of home on Monica Drive Wrong-way driver on Route 101 East shuts roadway, injures another driver Suspected drunk driver crashes into Hart's Turkey Farm, leaving 2 injured +3 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Suspected drunk driver crashes into Hart's Turkey Farm, leaving 2 injured Two dead, one arrested in motorcycle crash on DW Highway in Nashua Concord police identify body pulled from Merrimack River as missing man Sanbornville man dies in Milton accident Residents, visitors in NH urged to prepare for Hurricane Lee Bedford Police: Cruiser struck, officer hurt after driver falls asleep Wrong-way driver on Route 101 East shuts roadway, injures another driver Plymouth man dies after motorcycle crash in Wentworth Mass. man cited for flipping UTV with minor not wearing a helmet Woman dies in Franconia Notch rollover Share your opinion with New Hampshire. What's your view? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage