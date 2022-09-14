A Derry man was captured by a New Hampshire State Police dog after a high-speed chase that closed busy Route 101 in Raymond for a time Tuesday evening.
Richard M. Sullivan, 41, faces numerous charges in connection with the incident, including felony reckless conduct, resisting arrest and reckless operation.
The incident began shortly after 7 p.m. when Trooper Gary Wood Jr. tried to stop a 2006 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck on Route 101 westbound in Exeter for lane and registration violations.
After briefly coming to a stop, the truck’s driver fled at a high rate of speed, according to a news release from state police.
As the trooper pursued the vehicle, the driver continued through Brentwood and Epping into Raymond “at an excessive rate of speed, failed to properly maintain a single lane of travel, and executed unsafe passing maneuvers,” the release said.
Raymond police officers successfully deployed a tire deflation device near Exit 4. The driver, later identified as Sullivan, abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, crossing the grass median and attempting to run across the eastbound travel lanes, police said.
That’s when Wood sent his canine partner, Ida, after the fleeing man, and the dog “successfully apprehended” him, according to the release. Sullivan was taken into custody without further incident.
Sullivan was evaluated at a nearby hospital and then taken to Exeter Police Department. He was released on personal recognizance bond with a court appearance set for Oct. 20 in Rockingham County Superior Court.