NORTHFIELD — A man’s body was found following a fire in a detached garage early Saturday morning.
According to a press release, the Tilton-Northfield Fire Department and Northfield Police Department were called to 354 Shaker Road at about 4 a.m. for a reported structure fire.
Authorities said the detached garage was “heavily involved in fire.”
The man’s body was found in the garage after the fire was put out, a press release said.
“Positive identification of the male victim and cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy” at the State Medical Examiner’s Office that was scheduled for Sunday, authorities said.
There were no other injuries, according to authorities.
The press release also said the N.H. State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Tilton-Northfield Fire Department and the Northfield Police Department were investigating the cause of the fire.
Also assisting were the Tilton Police Department and fire departments from Belmont, Franklin, New Hampton and Sanbornton.
