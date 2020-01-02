BURLINGTON, Mass. — Three people, including one child, were injured when ice flew off a commercial truck driven by a Litchfield, N.H., man and smashed through the windshield of a pickup truck in Massachusetts Thursday morning, Massachusetts State Police said.
The incident happened on Route 3 north, south of Exit 26, around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, a Massachusetts State Police spokesman said.
The 40-year-old driver of the 2019 Dodge 1500 pickup truck, a Newton, Mass., man, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with potentially serious injuries, police said.
A 3-year-old boy in the pickup truck suffered a cut to the face. He was also transported to Massachusetts General Hospital to receive treatment. A 38-year-old Newton, Mass., woman and a 1-year-old girl who were also in the truck at the time accompanied them to the hospital, according to state police. The woman suffered minor injuries and the young girl was unhurt, police said.
All four people in the pickup are believed to be related.
A preliminary investigation showed that the pickup was traveling northbound when a large piece or pieces of ice flew off the roof of a box truck. That ice smashed through the windshield on the driver’s side, police said.
A trooper found the box truck in Chelmsford, Mass., several minutes after the incident, state police said. They said the operator of the truck was a 55-year-old man from Litchfield, N.H., and he cooperated with police. The man, who Massachusetts State Police would not identify per department policy, said he was unaware there was ice on the truck. The man was issued a citation for having an unsecured load, Massachusetts State Trooper James D. DeAngelis said.
The moving company which owns the truck was identified as Hudson, N.H., company Diggins & Rose, an agent of United Van Lines, according to Massachusetts State Police.
United Van Lines released a statement Thursday saying, “At United Van Lines, safety of our drivers, laborers and the communities we serve is at the forefront of all that we do. We are working with our local agency to learn more about today’s incident in Burlington, Massachusetts.”
