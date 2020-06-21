PELHAM -- A man was seriously injured in a fiery crash in Pelham Saturday night, authorities said.
Pelham police responded to the scene on Spring Street around 8 p.m. Saturday, and found a Mercedes E500 sedan that was fully engulfed in flames after hitting a tree. Police also reported finding a 32-year-old man lying on the ground with serious injuries.
According to police, an investigation determined that the man was driving the car and was the only occupant when it hit the tree.
The man was taken via ambulance to Holy Family Hospital in Methuen, Mass., where police said he was uncooperative.
Criminal charges are "anticipated as speed and alcohol impairment appear to be contributing factors," police said.