MERRIMACK -- A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash that closed the F.E. Everett Turnpike on Tuesday morning.
New Hampshire State Police and the Merrimack police and fire departments responded to a report of a multi-vehicle crash near Exit 12 at about 8:50 a.m.
According to a news release from state police, they found a 2013 silver Hyundai Sonata in the median, heavily damaged and impaled by a guardrail, entrapping the driver.
Sean McConnell, 32, of Manchester was pulled from the wreckage by the Merrimack Fire Department using the Jaws of Life to remove the roof to free him. He was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester with life-threatening injuries, according to the news release.
The crash sent large pieces of the guardrail into the northbound side of the F.E. Everett Turnpike, causing a multi-vehicle pileup in that same area, state police said in the news release.
The Everett Turnpike was completely closed for about 30 minutes as personnel assessed for injuries and cleared the highway before the roadway was opened back up to one lane -- both north and south -- for approximately three hours as members of the New Hampshire State Police Troop B and CAR Unit worked at the scene, according to the news release.
State police said speed appears to be a factor in the crash; all aspects remain under investigation.
State police are requesting that anyone who may have witnessed the incident, passed through the scene with a dash camera, or witnessed any driving behaviors prior to the crash to contact Trooper Ryan Hajjar at Ryan.J.Hajjar@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-8760.