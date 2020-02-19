SOUTH HAMPTON -- Authorities are investigating a fireworks accident that seriously injured a man on Woodman Road.
Police officer Patrick McMullen said the accident happened on the night of Feb. 14, but it wasn’t reported until around 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 15.
McMullen, who responded to the call, described the man’s injuries as serious and said he was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital where he underwent surgery.
“There was serious bodily injury, but I can’t really get into the details of it,” he said.
McMullen said he couldn’t comment on the extent of the injuries.
The accident occurred outside while the man was alone, he said, adding that someone else made the call for help on Feb. 15.
The state fire marshal’s office was called and is assisting with the investigation.
Fire officials could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
McMullen said the investigation is still ongoing and that he was not authorized to release the exact street address where the accident occurred despite the response from emergency personnel.
The New Hampshire Union Leader has filed a request seeking the address under the state’s right-to-know law as such information is routinely provided when there is an emergency response by public agencies.
The incident is the second serious fireworks accident police and fire crews have encountered in recent months.
Last July, a man’s thumb was severed and two other fingers were severely injured in an accident on the Fourth of July at the Tuxbury Pond RV Resort.
The victim also suffered a significant eye injury and facial lacerations, officials said at the time.
The man was rushed to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where doctors were able to reattach his thumb.