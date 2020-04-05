Man shot during confrontation with police at Concord park
Investigators work Sunday at the scene of an officer-involved shooting of a man at White Park in Concord. 

 Jeffrey Hastings

CONCORD - The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office is investigating the shooting of a Windsor man by Concord police after a burglary at a city park, authorities said Sunday.

Dylan J. Stahley, 22, sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds during a confrontation with police at White Park around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald said in a release.

Police were responding to a burglar alarm at the skate house in the park and learned of a man thought to be armed at a nearby ball field, according to the release.

Concord police and New Hampshire State Police troopers located the man, who appeared to have a gun, the release said. The man, identified as Stahley, was shot during a confrontation with police, according to the release.

Stahley, who was taken to a local hospital, was charged with burglary, reckless conduct and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the release.

Police were not injured in the incident, according to the release. Names of the officers involved were being withheld, pending the conclusion of a formal interview, the release said. No further information was immediately available.

