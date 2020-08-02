MANCHESTER -- A man was shot in the leg Sunday night in the area of Union and Auburn streets, police said.
"A witness reported seeing a group of people outside fighting, gunshots were heard, and the group began to scatter," police said in a news release.
The shooting was reported at approximately 8:40 p.m. Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police do not consider the shooting to be random and said investigators were "getting little cooperation from people at the scene."
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 603-668-8711.