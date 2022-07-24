Hooksett stabbing death
A 45-year-old man was found stabbed in the neck early Sunday morning. He was brought the Elliott Hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

HOOKSETT — A 45-year-old man died after being found stabbed in the neck on Main Street early Sunday morning, according to the Attorney General's Office. His death is being ruled a homicide. 

Just after midnight, Jason Wirtz was found lying partially in the roadway, unresponsive, and bleeding from his neck, according to a news release. Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati could only say Wirtz lived in the Manchester area. 