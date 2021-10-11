Man suffers critical burns at Manchester homeless encampment Staff Report Oct 11, 2021 Oct 11, 2021 Updated 54 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A 38-year-old man received critical burns to nearly 50% of his body at a homeless encampment in Manchester early Monday morning, fire officials said.The burns came from a fire at the camp at Valley and Union streets, according to a news release. The cause has been determined to be accidental.The man was brought to Elliot Hospital for care. Manchester police and fire prevention are investigating. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Alton police investigating crash that killed two Maine teen takes tumble down Cloudland Falls in Lincoln 69-year-old diver dead after being pulled from Lake Winnipesaukee Manchester man charged with firing gun during argument Exeter police to increase patrols, after Amtrak reports child playing 'chicken' with train Authorities release details on rig, driver involved in Bow double fatal Speed a factor in two truck rollovers Dover deaths believed to be drug-related 3 NH firefighters among those honored at national memorial Manchester Memorial football game stopped after parking lot scuffle; police make one arrest Request News Coverage