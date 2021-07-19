A man suffered life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon when his Buick Encore crashed into a bridge abutment on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua and caught fire.
Nashua Deputy Fire Chief Glen MacDonald said firefighters responded to the accident just before 3 p.m. on the turnpike's Exit 2 southbound ramp and found the vehicle ablaze.
The driver, a middle-aged man, had already been removed from the vehicle when firefighters arrived, MacDonald said in a news release.
He was taken to a local hospital.
The fire was extinguished and a special hazards unit was called to contain runoff from vehicle fluids.
The accident is being investigated by the Nashua Police and New Hampshire State Police.