MANCHESTER - A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle crash on Manchester’s West Side Monday night.
Around 9:40 p.m. Monday city police responded to the area of Mast Road and Varney Street for a report of a single motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.
At this time the crash is in the initial stages of the investigation, but police confirmed the male operator of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The man's identity was not released Monday night.
The investigation is being handled by the city’s Traffic Unit, and motorists are advised to expect delays in the area for an extended period of time.
More information is expected to be released when available.