A man who allegedly became disruptive after asking his flight attendant to put her facemask back on during a pre-flight safety briefing was removed from an Allegiant airplane headed toward Portsmouth on Monday.
The man had boarded Flight 1682 at Punta Gorda Airport in Florida when the incident happened. Allegiant did not disclose on Wednesday whether or not he was a New Hampshire resident.
According to airline spokeswoman Sonya Padgett, the man “persisted in making threatening statements to the flight attendant, to the point of harassment.”
The incident was caught on video that was obtained by USA Today. Other passengers could be heard saying, “Oh, come on” and “This is ridiculous” during the confrontation, where the flight attendant asked the man to leave.
Both parties were wearing masks at the time the video was taken. It was reported by USA Today that the attendant removed her mask to complete the safety briefing after other passengers complained that they could not understand what she was saying.
Padgett said interfering with a crew member in a disruptive manner is a violation of Federal Aviation Administration regulations.
“As the disruptive behavior continued, the decision was made to deplane the passenger. He was re-accommodated to a later flight,” Padgett said.
Padgett explained that under the airline's facemask policy, customers are required to wear face coverings during all phases of travel, including at the ticket counter, in the gate area and for the duration of the flight. They may be removed to eat or drink during a flight and the airline provides single-use masks and cleansing wipes for passengers.
Padgett said their policy for team members, including station staff as well as crew members, is to wear face coverings while on duty. They have the same consideration as passengers when it comes to briefly removing them for eating and drinking, which is generally done in a gallery or break area to avoid interaction with passengers, she said.
“We have had a few instances of customers who are hard of hearing or need to read lips requesting that a crew member briefly remove a mask for clarification. Any incidents of non-compliance are reviewed on a case-by-case basis,” Padgett said.
Allegiant is currently flying from Portsmouth to Orlando Sanford International Airport as well as Punta Gorda in Florida.