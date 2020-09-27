A resident of a Colebrook apartment building died after being unable to escape a fire Sunday morning, according to the state Fire Marshal’s Office.
The NH Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday identified the victim as Douglas Holmes, 53. The cause of death was determined to be accidental due to smoke inhalation.
A 911 caller reported the fire in a multi-unit apartment building at 187 Main St. just before 7:30 a.m., in which crews encountered heavy smoke and fire.
Colebrook firefighters rescued six residents from a porch roof, which one resident fell through, according to the news release. In all, five residents were treated at a local hospital with one being brought to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for further treatment.
Colebrook received mutual aid from Stratford and Beecher Falls fire departments. Red Cross is assisting the families of the six occupied apartments. Donations can be coordinated through the local Red Cross by calling 991-3537.