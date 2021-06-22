The Pride parade was moments from starting, with rainbow-flag-toting vehicles lined up, elected officials ready to march, and spectators gathered alongside the route through the heart of South Florida's LGBTQ community.
Suddenly, the driver of a white pickup truck accelerated. He plowed through a group that had gathered for the Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade, hitting two men. Both were taken to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead, police said.
Horrified paradegoers and first responders tried to aid the injured. In the chaos, many onlookers - including some elected officials - immediately feared a hate crime. But officials said Sunday, a day after the incident, that it was instead a "tragic accident."
The pickup driver and the two men he struck were all part of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus, a tightknit group that is now in mourning. The driver was a parade participant who had ailments preventing him from walking and had been selected to drive the lead vehicle for the procession, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department said.
"This is so hard," Wilton Manors City Commissioner Chris Caputo told The Washington Post. "It brings me to tears, just the way that these lives are impacted and how close these people all were to one another and to our community as a whole."
Late Monday, police identified the driver as Fred Johnson Jr., 77, and the man killed as James Fahy, 75. The man injured is Jerry Vroegh, 67; he has been released from the hospital, authorities said. One other man, Gary Keating, 69, had minor injuries.
Johnson apologized for the "horrible accident" in a statement the chorus provided to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
"I love my Chorus family and the community and would never do anything to intentionally harm anyone," he said. "Please know that I hold my fellow Chorus member, Jim Fahy, in my heart forever and offer my condolences to his friends and family."
The deadly crash followed a day of celebration in Wilton Manors, a city north of Fort Lauderdale that is known as a haven for the LGBTQ community. It has the nation's second-highest percentage of gay couples and, from 2018 to 2020, was one of two cities with an all-LGBT city commission. The Pride event has been held for more than 20 years and draws about 35,000 attendees to the city of about 12,000 residents.
On Saturday, revelers in rainbow garb and colorful costumes danced, watched drag performances and perused vendor booths during a street festival. Just before 7 p.m., participants were lining up for the parade that starts in Fort Lauderdale and continues into Wilton Manors. That's when the truck moved into the crowd.
Television footage showed onlookers hurrying to help the injured. The truck, carrying a rainbow flag, then tore through a fence and into the Fort Lauderdale Garden Center. It plowed into potted trees and plants outside the property before coming to a stop. Television cameras captured police handcuffing the driver and leading him away.
The truck narrowly missed hitting a convertible that was intended to drive Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., along the parade route, the Sun Sentinel reported. Photos showed her speaking on a cellphone and hugging Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., after the truck came through, clearly distraught. She later described herself as "deeply shaken and devastated" by what occurred.
"I am so heartbroken by what took place at this celebration," the congresswoman wrote on Twitter.
Immediately after the crash, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis, D, told reporters that it was "a terrorist attack against the LGBT community" that was "deliberate" and "premeditated."
On Sunday, he released a statement acknowledging that the facts pointed to "an accident in which a truck careened out of control." Trantalis, the city's first openly gay mayor, said that as a witness to "the horrifying events," he had "strong concerns about what transpired - concerns for the safety of my community."
Commissioner Caputo said that although he was "sure it was a gut reaction to the terror we've experienced, including the terror at Pulse, it was a very unfortunate thing to have occurred." He was referring to the mass shooting in 2016 at Pulse nightclub, a gay bar in Orlando. He said the LGBTQ community "spent much of the evening in fear that we were under attack."
Those fears were addressed midday Sunday, when Wilton Manors Police Chief Gary Blocker said in a message to the community, "Today we know yesterday's incident was a tragic accident, and not a criminal act directed at anyone, or any group of individuals."
The Fort Lauderdale Police Department said that it is still investigating and that no arrests have been made. The driver has cooperated with investigators, the agency said, and a DUI test at the scene showed no signs of impairment.
The Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus said in a statement Sunday that its members were "deeply saddened by the tragic death and injuries that occurred as a result of an unfortunate accident at the start of the Stonewall Pride Parade." They thanked community members for "their love and understanding."
On Sunday, yellow police tape stretched across the broken fencing at the garden center. A couple of bouquets lay on the sidewalk, and the community was preparing to hold an evening vigil.
Caputo said the gathering to honor the man killed shows that "Pride cannot be stopped," but that those who were at the parade are traumatized.
"In a community that's been struck by fear in so many ways, this will linger over us," he said.