BRISTOL — The state fire marshal's office is investigating a mobile home fire that left a man dead Saturday afternoon.
Monday morning authorities identified the victim as Barry Lassiter, 65.
Fire Marshal Paul Parisi was called to the scene of the fatal fire at 22 Nyberg Road, about a mile west of the Homestead Restaurant on state Route 104.
Asked whether the fire appeared to be suspicious, Parisi replied, “I can’t even say that” because it was so early in his office’s investigation. Likewise, he could not comment on the fire’s cause or origin.
Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid received a call about the fire around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, said Parisi, adding that the initial report was that two people were in the single-wide mobile home and that one of them might be trapped inside.
He said members of Bristol Fire Department were the first to arrive and firefighters found Lassiter inside the dwelling. After taking him outside, they determined that he was deceased, said Parisi, adding that the report of a second victim proved unfounded.
Bristol Fire Chief Benjamin LaRoche said firefighters were able to knock the fire down quickly and to contain it to the kitchen of the mobile home.
He said the first report his agency got was of smoke and a light amount of fire showing from the home.
The home is listed on Zillow as being 50 years old, with two bedrooms and one bath, on a lot measuring just under half an acre.
LaRoche said up to 30 firefighters from eight departments in the Lakes, Newfound and Pemi-Baker regions fought the fire and that none were injured. Although on hilly, wooded land, the fire was not a challenge to access, he said.