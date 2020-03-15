An apartment building on Spruce Street was extensively damaged by a three-alarm fire Saturday evening, according to Manchester Fire Department.
The fire was reported about 6 p.m. at 474 Spruce St., and on arrival firefighters found the second and third floor porches engulfed in flame, which extended into the apartments, they said.
Informed of an elderly couple occupying a third floor apartment, two fire companies mounted rescue operations by way of the rear stairs and with ladders, but they were hampered by heavy fire and heat, the fire department said. Once it could be determined that all of the occupants were accounted for, firefighters shifted to defensive operations, with elevated streams of water directed on all sides of the building, they said.
The fire was under control by 8:30 p.m., but the building may well be a total loss, the fire department said. In total, 10 people were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Three city ladder companies and mutual aid engine companies from Nashua and Auburn helped fight the fire.