Manchester Assistant Police Chief Steve Mangone has notified city officials of his plans to retire early next year after 25 years of service to the Queen City.
In a memo to Police Chief Allen Aldenberg dated Nov. 15, Mangone writes he intends to retire Jan. 4, 2023.
“I have been personally enriched by a wide array of experiences and knowledge thanks to the Manchester Police Department,” writes Mangone. “More importantly, I have been enriched by lifelong friendships with so many men and women that make up its ranks, both sworn and civilian. The citizens of Manchester are incredibly fortunate to have such extraordinary men and women behind those badges. Many will never fully understand the sacrifices these dedicated and brave individuals make for this community, for their families, and for each other.”
“I consider myself truly blessed to have been able to serve alongside such an exceptional group of people.”
Mangone began his career in the Queen City as a patrol officer in 1998, working his way up the chain of command. He served as a detective in the domestic violence unit and arraignment prosecutor before being promoted to sergeant of the patrol division in 2012.
Mangone was promoted to lieutenant in 2015, serving as the midnight shift commander before becoming commander of the traffic unit. He served 18 months as captain of the department’s legal division before becoming assistant police chief in 2020.
Mangone volunteers his time to help run Honor Flight New England, which over the past 12 years has sent over 2,100 veterans on more than 50 missions to the nation’s capital for a daylong trip to visit the war memorials built in their honor. The nonprofit’s mission is to “honor local war veterans, one mission at a time.”
In an email to city aldermen, Aldenberg said he hopes to conduct interviews for the vacant position during the first full week of December, and identify a new assistant chief of police by Dec. 12, with that person taking on the title as of Jan. 4, 2023.
"I am grateful to Assistant Chief Mangone for his 25 years of faithful and loyal service to the Manchester Police Department and the City of Manchester," said Aldenberg on Wednesday. "I also want to thank his immediate and extended family for their support of Steve throughout the course of his career. I wish them all the best as they enter the next chapter of their lives. "
In his retirement letter, Mangone thanks Aldenberg for their years together at the department.
“Police work has evolved tenfold since we joined the ranks, and especially over the last few years,” writes Mangone. “Thank you for your dedication and steadfast leadership during these trying times for our profession. I truly appreciate the confidence and trust you placed in me.”