Operations at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport returned to normal Tuesday morning after an overnight bomb threat that prompted officials to evacuate the terminal and leave flights arriving after midnight parked on the taxiway while police dogs and police swept the airport.
Airport officials remained mum Tuesday morning on the exact nature of the threat. According to tweets, sweeps took place for about 45 minutes, ending about 1:30 p.m.
But the pilot of an American Airlines flight told arriving passengers that a bomb threat had been reported and the flight was being kept away from the terminal, according to a tweet sent by Union Leader reporter Michael Cousineau, who was on the flight
Passengers on the flight, which was inbound from Chicago, had to wait inside the plane for about 1 3/4 hours. It remained on the tarmac away from the terminal, he tweeted.
Meanwhile, a Southwest flight from Baltimore-Washington International was listed as arriving at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than two hours later than its scheduled arrival, he tweeted.
Airport officials tried to put the matter behind them and avoid details.
"Thanks to Londonderry Police, Manchester Police, State Police, we had all the resources we needed, and we resolved the situation successfully last night," said Ted Kitchens, the airport's director, said Tuesday morning on the "New Hampshire Today" radio program.
Kitchens would not reveal any details about the threat. About 25 passengers and employees were in the terminal at the time, he said.
"Out of an abundance of caution we decided to get everyone out of the terminal," he said, so the area could be swept.
In response to a question from host Chris Ryan, Kitchens said the threat was unusual for the airport.
"Here in Manchester, it's pretty out of the ordinary," he said.
Early-morning departures left on time, Kitchens said.