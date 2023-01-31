A 5-year-old Manchester boy was airlifted to a Massachusetts hospital after falling out of a third-story window of a downtown apartment building Tuesday afternoon, city fire officials said.
Around 2:26 p.m. Tuesday firefighters and an ambulance crew responded to the rear of 1426 Elm St. in downtown Manchester for a report of a child who had fallen from a third-story window.
Upon arrival, crews found a 5-year-old boy unconscious and suffering head trauma, Manchester District Chief Jonathan Starr said.
First responders began performing CPR on the boy, and the boy was transported by ambulance to Elliot Hospital where a trauma team had been activated.
The boy was stabilized and flown to a Boston-area hospital for additional treatment, officials said.
Starr praised the efforts of the Manchester fire and ALS crews on scene, saying that responding to accidents involving young children can be traumatic to first responders.
“That’s when they’re training kicks in,” said Starr. “It’s different when it involves someone that young. They started CPR immediately, continued CPR efforts in the ambulance, and called ahead to activate a trauma team.”
Starr said the boy was alive when he arrived at Elliot Hospital, but didn’t have an update on his condition as of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. He said members of the child’s family were on scene as crews performed CPR.
Starr said the Manchester Fire Department has peer support available for personnel after responding to calls like Tuesday’s accident.
“We understand the effect a call like this can have on someone,” said Starr. “It’s not like the old days where you would just bottle it up. We have resources available to help them talk things through.