Manchester officials are expecting an aggressive construction schedule for a new Fire Station 9 to be built in its current spot on Calef Road with the new building expected to open next summer.

During a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, Fire Chief Ryan Cashin said the station was built in 1963 and the city was growing. It replaced the Bakersville Firehouse built in 1894 for a horse-drawn hose carriage, according to the city website.