Alongside Congressman Chris Pappas, left, and Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin, Mayor Joyce Craig speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Fire House 9 on Calef Road Monday morning in Manchester.
From left, Daryl Luter, president of Fulcrum, Rep. Chris Pappas, Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin, Mayor Joyce Craig, state Sen. Donna Soucy, Alderman and former fire chief Jim Burkish, Station 9 Capt. Robert Palantier and architect Fred Matuszewski break ground on the new Fire House 9 on Calef Road Monday morning in Manchester.
Members of the community gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Fire House 9 on Calef Road Monday morning in Manchester.
Manchester officials are expecting an aggressive construction schedule for a new Fire Station 9 to be built in its current spot on Calef Road with the new building expected to open next summer.
During a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, Fire Chief Ryan Cashin said the station was built in 1963 and the city was growing. It replaced the Bakersville Firehouse built in 1894 for a horse-drawn hose carriage, according to the city website.
“A fire station is a cornerstone of any community,” the chief said. “Station 9 is a place for neighborhood kids to stop by to visit the firefighters and see the fire trucks. Community meetings are held here, and this is a place where people feel safe and are always welcome.”
Cashin, who spent time working out of the station, said there were talks of replacing the station when he started with the department more than two decades ago.
Station 9 serves a densely populated area with mixed occupancy, elderly apartments, large commercial buildings, the South Willow Street corridor, South Beech Street, Queen City Avenue and Brown Avenue.
In a memo to city officials, Cashin wrote Ward 9’s population has grown by 10% over the last 10 years, leading to an increase in both fire and EMS call volume.
The new station is expected to cost $5.5 million and will be constructed by Fulcrum Associates of Amherst. It is expected to be completed by mid-July.
The 11,000-square-foot station will include two bays on the first floor as well as an office, which are often called the “watch room” at firehouses. The gear room will feature decontamination equipment for turnout gear, Cashin said.
“That’s important,” he said in an interview. “Cancer is significantly on the rise with firefighters today.”
The second floor will include individual sleeping quarters for firefighters, a kitchen, dayroom and physical fitness room.
Capt. Robert Plantier was assigned to Station 9 about a year and a half ago and said the basement floods “like you’re in a sinking submarine.”
“It wears on you when there is water coming through the ceiling, and there is mold and water in the basement,” he said.
A sign outside the station reads: “Fire Station Temporarily Closed. New Fire Station Coming Soon!”
During construction, Engine 9 personnel will be housed at Station 7 at 679 Somerville St.
“We don’t expect any drastic reductions in response times. They will still be responding in their district,” Cashin said. “During the day they will be posted over here, so they will be spending as much time as they can in the district.”
“It’s going to be worth it,” Plantier said.
Mayor Joyce Craig said each of the 10 fire stations play an important role in neighborhoods throughout the city.
“With the new fire station, it will honor the history of Station 9, and it represents a fresh new beginning that will enable our firefighters to better serve the residents throughout the city of Manchester.”
U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas and state Sen. Donna Soucy also spoke during the brief ceremony.
Alderman James Burkush, who served as fire chief, also worked in the station during his career.
He thanked everyone who helped through the planning stages the past two years.