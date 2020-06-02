MANCHESTER — Manchester police arrested a Lakes Region young adult and said he was behind a social media post calling for New Hampshire protesters to "take example from riots in other cities" in the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd.
Daniel Zeron, 19, of Ashland was arrested early Tuesday morning, the results of an investigation involving Manchester police, the FBI, New Hampshire State Police and Ashland police, Manchester police said in a statement.
He was charged with criminal threatening. Although police did not say whether the charge is a misdemeanor or felony, he was scheduled to be arraigned in Circuit Court on Tuesday, which is reserved for misdemeanor crimes.
On Monday, authorities expressed alarm over a social media "New Hampshire Protests" posts about a protest planned for Tuesday in Manchester. The post included an image of a police cruiser on fire and it railed against police brutality.
The post encouraged participants to gather outside the Manchester Commons Shopping Center on South Willow Street Tuesday night. Organizers promised “police cars will be tipped.”
While many cities and states, including neighboring Maine and Massachusetts, have experienced violence and destructive protests in light of the killing of Floyd in Minneapolis, New Hampshire has so far escaped destructive and violent protests.
In a statement on Tuesday, Police Chief Carlo Capano said he will not tolerate any suggested riots or acts of violence.
"The men and women of the Manchester Police Department work tirelessly to keep our community safe and the actions of Daniel Zeron undermine our efforts and leave our citizens in a state of uneasiness," Capano said. "We will work with our prosecutors to make sure Zeron is held accountable for his actions and we will push for the strongest penalties allowed by law.”
Police said their investigative techniques traced the post to a home in Asland, and further investigation determined that Zeron wrote the. It has been removed, but police continue to monitor social media, they said in the statement.
"We will then march all throughout Willow Street and let our voices be heard,” the post read. “Police cars will be tipped. Graffiti is welcome. Bring masks. Take examples from riots in other cities.”
On Sunday, the post appeared to have been deleted.
In a statement Mayor Joyce Craig said the post came from outside Manchester. She mentioned the names of Floyd and lesser known victims of police violence -- Breonna Taylor in Louisville and Ahmaud Arbery, shot by the investigator for a south Georgia prosecutor.
“We’re working with our federal and state partners to ensure the safety of our community and the safety of those peacefully protesting,” Craig said.
During a news conference Monday, Gov. Chris Sununu said that racism won’t be tolerated in New Hampshire; he urged protesters to demonstrate peacefully.
The governor said state officials are aware of conversations on social media involving potential protests in Manchester and Nashua.
“We take it all very seriously,” Sununu said. “I can tell you one thing. We are really honed in on New Hampshire and all of our state. We are not just focusing on Manchester and Nashua; they are hot spots potentially but we are looking at every community, all 220 cities and towns. There have been some more overt calls to take violent action in Manchester and Nashua.”
“As larger cities are reinforcing with personnel and response, these people are moving into small areas where they think police have less surveillance in the community,” added Sunnu. “We are trying to make sure we are prepared in any city or town.”
On Monday, protests were held for a sixth day across the U.S. — many marred by clashes with police — over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minn., last week.
“We understand the frustration and anger surrounding the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis,” Manchester police said in a statement Monday. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Mr. Floyd and the city of Minneapolis. There is no justification for what happened there. We understand citizens have a need and right to protest, but we ask that those who want their voices heard do so peacefully.”
“Peaceful protests are so important in our society, we must allow and work with demonstrators and protesters to make sure they are heard,” Manchester Police Chief Carlo Capano said in a statement on Twitter. “It’s our job as a city to balance the safety of everyone in our community and work together to achieve this. Violence and rioting are not the answer.”
At least 40 cities imposed curfews and National Guard members have been activated in at least 23 states and Washington, D.C.
On Sunday, what started out as a massive peaceful demonstration in Boston, with thousands marching from Roxbury to the Massachusetts State House to protest Floyd’s death, took a turn for the worse at night when violence started to break out.
Boston police said seven police officers were hospitalized, 21 police cruisers were damaged and around 40 people were arrested by early Monday. Stores in downtown Boston were looted and broken into. A National Guard unit was called in to help quell the violence.
On Saturday, a peaceful protest was held in Manchester as hundreds marched along Elm Street to protest the deaths of people of color at the hands of police departments across the country. A police escort blocked traffic in one direction, allowing the crowd to safely march.
Manchester police arrested Scott Kimball, 43, and his son Mark, 19, on charges of felony criminal threatening and riot after one of them allegedly took out a gun during a conflict with Black Lives Matter protesters following Saturday’s protest.
Union Leader reporter Mark Hayward contributed to this article.