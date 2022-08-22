An 8-year-old student at McDonough Elementary School in Manchester was the child who died in an traffic accident in the Carroll County town of Albany on Friday, a death that has plunged the school district into anguish.
Other family members of Gabriel Simpson were also severely injured in the accident on Route 16 and are hospitalized, friends said.
Grief counseling is scheduled on Tuesday at McDonough, where Gabriel would have entered the third grade. His brother, Jeremiah, 11, will be entering fifth grade at McDonough; he suffered a broken ankle.
Grief counseling will also be available at Manchester School of Technology, where Gabriel’s father, Kyle, worked as school coordinator for Gear Up, a grant-funded program that encourages and prepares low-income students for college.
Kyle’s sister, Kelly Espinola, is beginning her first year as principal at Southside Middle School.
“The family helps out whenever they can. They do what they think is best for kids,” said Don Menswar, a retired guidance counselor and assistant principal at Manchester schools.
Menswar grew up with Kyle’s father, and said the family was a big presence in Little League.
State police released no additional details of the accident on Monday.
The accident took place about 5:20 p.m. on Route 16. According to the initial report, a southbound 2018 Ford F550 collided with a 2020 Kia. The Kia then collided with a 2015 Volvo.
The Simpson family was staying at the Sunny Brook Cottages, which is located on the busy, two-lane state highway that connects the Seacoast to the White Mountains.
Their car was turning left into Sunny Brook when the accident occurred, said Jane Heffernan, owner of Sunny Brook. The family had booked only a single-night stay, Thursday, but were enjoying themselves so much they extended their stay another night, Heffernan said.
“The kids played in the playground. I can’t get over it,” she said.
The family’s car was most heavily damaged in the passenger-side rear, she said, indicating that a rear-end collision may have been the cause.
“We heard three distinct bangs,” Heffernan said.
She said the road is dangerous, and impatient drivers pass slow-moving vehicles on a double solid yellow line at least once a day.
The Simpson family was identified in a GoFundMe page created Sunday afternoon by Melinda Paradie.
According to the page, the mother of the boys, Christine, suffered a broken pelvis and arm, which will keep her from her job as a hairstylist.
Kyle will face months of recovery from surgery, where doctors tried to repair nearly all of his crushed ribs.
“It’s an understatement to say there’s a long road ahead for this family not only recovering from their physical injuries but also the mental anguish in trying to cope with the loss of their son and brother,” Paradie wrote.
As of Monday evening, GoFundMe donations had topped $100,000
At McDonough on Monday, principal Kenneth DiBenedetto remembered Gabriel with fondness. He wore large, colorful eyeglasses, was outgoing and had an inclination to help the less fortunate.
He was involved in golf and acting at the Palace Theatre. He loved dinosaurs and talked about becoming a paleontologist.
“He’s the kid who, you mention his name, everybody knows who he is,” DiBenedetto said.
Grief support services will be available at the two schools from 10 a.m. to noon and from 4 to 6 p.m.