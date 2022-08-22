Simpson family

The family of Kyle and Christine Simpson, who were involved in a fatal automobile accident Friday in Albany. Gabriel, 8, who is on the right, died in the accident.

 GoFundMe
Gabriel Simpson

This photo, taken from a June 3 entry on Gov. Chris Sununu’s Facebook page, has Gabriel Simpson telling readers about how he relaxes. It is part of the #603Moments campaign.

An 8-year-old student at McDonough Elementary School in Manchester was the child who died in an traffic accident in the Carroll County town of Albany on Friday, a death that has plunged the school district into anguish.

Other family members of Gabriel Simpson were also severely injured in the accident on Route 16 and are hospitalized, friends said.