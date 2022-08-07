A Manchester police officer scheduled to be promoted this week previously was disciplined for texting out a message described as racist by the president of the Manchester NAACP.

Allen Aldenberg

ALDENBERG

Police Chief Allen Aldenberg described the message as insensitive, not racist. The chief said the officer who sent it — Christian Horn — dealt with consequences, including a multiple-day suspension, sensitivity training and reassignment from detective to patrol officer.

James McKim

JAMES McKIM