A Manchester police officer scheduled to be promoted this week previously was disciplined for texting out a message described as racist by the president of the Manchester NAACP.
Police Chief Allen Aldenberg described the message as insensitive, not racist. The chief said the officer who sent it — Christian Horn — dealt with consequences, including a multiple-day suspension, sensitivity training and reassignment from detective to patrol officer.
Aldenberg said Horn learned from his mistake.
“He deserves to be promoted. By no means was he a racist,” Aldenberg said.
Aldenberg is scheduled to promote Horn to the rank of sergeant on Tuesday during a ceremony that includes the promotion of four others.
Aldenberg would not disclose the content of the text message, which he said was part of an internal affairs investigation. The text was sent to a number of Manchester police officers, including an African American.
One of the recipients brought it to the chief’s attention, he said.
The text is a message that originated with the Los Angeles Police Department and circulated around the country, he said. The New Hampshire Union Leader has filed a Right-to-Know request seeking any records about the matter, including the actual text.
Aldenberg said he sought input from two Black leaders in the community — Manchester NAACP President James McKim and Manchester Police Commission member Manny Content — in considering what to do about the matter.
Reached on vacation, Content said he never read the text and would be uncomfortable speaking about it without doing further research.
McKim said he couldn’t recall the wording of the text.
“The officer reposted a meme, and the meme was racist,” McKim said. “His posting of it was not necessarily racist; it was insensitive.”
He said the meme was “representative of a way of thinking that exists with some” police. He thinks it should be released to the public.
McKim said he was happy to see Aldenberg address it and for Horn to participate in the training.
“I try to take the approach we’re all human, even police officers,” McKim said. McKim said he couldn’t recall the timing of the incident, but said it was after May 2020, when the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police prompted a national reassessment of relations between police and minority communities.
McKim said he has a good relationship with Aldenberg — they talk about once a week — and if Aldenberg thinks that Horn should be promoted, he supports that. Content, too, said he trusts Aldenberg to make the right choice.
Horn has worked for Manchester PD since 2012 and earns an annual salary of $84,600. Efforts to reach Horn for comment were unsuccessful.
Aldenberg said Horn did not feel sorry for himself after being transferred to patrol and was willing to learn from his mistake.
“If I thought he was a racist,” Aldenberg said, “he wouldn’t be promoted.”