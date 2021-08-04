The city’s top cop is apologizing for a recruitment pitch posted on social media “by mistake” Tuesday that listed “qualified immunity” as a benefit of working for the Manchester Police Department.
The post lumped qualified immunity -- which protects police from being sued for damages unless they violated “clearly established law” -- with other benefits like Manchester’s proximity to the White Mountains, beaches, and other attractions.
The recruitment post appeared on the department’s official Facebook page for several hours Tuesday before being taken down, but not before drawing heated criticism from members of the public.
Ronelle Tshiela served on Gov. Chris Sununu’s Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency (LEACT), and is also the co-founder of Black Lives Matter Manchester.
“The doctrine that is qualified immunity is an enemy to accountability and for it to be touted as a unique benefit of the job is really, really disgusting," said Tshiela. "It’s really disheartening, especially considering the events that occurred this past year and the work that’s been done in New Hampshire thus far regarding police reform and the work that we’ve done on the LEACT commission last summer, and the conversations that have already been had and have yet to be had surrounding qualified immunity."
The original post said:
“The Manchester Police Department is looking for reliable, motivated, and personable recruits for both entry level and certified positions. Located less than an hour from Boston, Manchester enjoys proximity to great schools and attractions, the beach, and the White Mountains. The department offers many opportunities to advance and additional unique benefits including qualified immunity. Click the link and apply now!”
The post was replaced Tuesday night with an apology from Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg.
“As Chief of Police I take full responsibility for this post and the inappropriate mention of qualified immunity,” he said in a statement.
Aldenberg said he wasn’t trying to “upset the community” or try to imply that officers can come to Manchester PD and "have carte blanche to do whatever you want” because of qualified immunity.
“That’s just not true,” said Aldenberg. “We have a good track record of holding officers accountable.”
Tshiela isn't convinced.
“I think they’re sorry for saying the quiet part out loud, and not necessarily that they view qualified immunity as a police benefit,” said Tshiela.
Aldenberg said while he agrees mentioning qualified immunity in a recruitment post was “not appropriate,” his department is trying to fill 21 vacancies.
“The internal discussion about qualified immunity and the impact on recruiting and retention is real, so I don’t want to lose sight of that,” said Aldenberg. “Recruiting and retention is one conversation and qualified immunity is another, but people do need to recognize along the way that the two correlate at certain points.
"When we go out to recruit and we hear from non-certified officers or certified officers from other parts of the country, the reality is we get asked that question -- where does New Hampshire stand on qualified immunity?’”
Scott Spradling, chairman of the advisory Manchester Police Commission, called the recruitment post an “unfortunate error,” and said it was not meant with any disrespect toward citizens and residents “who have strong and differing opinions about that issue.”
“The Manchester Police Department has been working for several months to recruit qualified candidates to serve as officers in our state's largest city,” said Spradling. “The number of vacancies at MPD speaks to the immediate need. I would hope the cooler heads will prevail, that people accept the heartfelt apology, and that everyone would recognize the value of recruiting well-qualified women and men to join the Manchester Police Department.”
Aldenberg said his department has new “measures in place” to prevent similar social media mistakes.
"Our internal approval process broke down for a short period of time (Tuesday) and I put some measures in place today to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” he said.