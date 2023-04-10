Manchester Fire Walnut St.
Firefighters reportedly had to evacuate the building due to a partial collapse during Monday evening’s fire on Walnut Street..

 Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader

The Manchester Fire Department responded to a fire at 70-72 Walnut St. in Manchester on Monday evening just before 6 p.m.

One occupant was taken to the Elliot Hospital and airlifted to a Boston hospital, according to the Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin.