The Manchester Fire Department responded to a fire at 70-72 Walnut St. in Manchester on Monday evening just before 6 p.m.
One occupant was taken to the Elliot Hospital and airlifted to a Boston hospital, according to the Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin.
The chief could not speak to the injuries of the occupant. Others made it out safe but it is unknown how many.
No firefighters were injured, Cashin said.
Firefighters attacked the home from the front and back with at least three ladder trucks. The rear of the building is completely gutted and the roof collapsed.
“The building is going to be a total loss,” he said.
Firefighters remained at the scene at the two-alarm fire after 7:30 p.m. to take care of the hot spots.
Earlier in the evening smoke billowed into the sky and could be seen for miles.
The cause is under investigation by Manchester and state fire marshal.
Manchester firefighters had a busy day on Monday.
“We were in the process of clearing a brush fire off Reservoir Ave.,” Cashin said, “so companies were up there and responding to here. Between that call and this call resources in the city were definitely depleted.”
“The firefighters did an amazing job. They came in with an aggressive fire attack on the first and second floors. They tried to get to the third before we pulled all companies out.”